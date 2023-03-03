Week's Most Read: 2023 Morgan, Peace details

The Reverse Proof 2023-S Morgan and Peace silver dollars will be released by the U.S. Mint only in a two-coin set limited to 250,000 sets.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. 2024 American Women quarter designs reviewed: The Commission of Fine Arts got its first look at design proposals for the featured subjects of five American Women quarter dollars in 2024.

4. Third counterfeit American Eagle discovered: A third example of a counterfeit privy-marked Proof 2020-W American Eagle, End of World War II 75th Anniversary silver dollar surfaced recently in an online sale on eBay.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

3. Joint Liberty-Britannia coin design gets first review: A recent step in the latest joint venture between the U.S. Mint and the Royal Mint came with the CFA's review of designs for a coin and a medal.

2. BEP confirmed 2026 date for $10 note with tactile features: The $10 note will be the launching point for the BEP into the world of creating products with raised tactile features to assist visually impaired users.

1. New details on 2023 Morgan, Peace $1s include product limits, tentative prices: The return of Morgan and Peace dollars in 2023 will see the products being struck at two different facilities in three finishes.