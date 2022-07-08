Week's Most Read: 2023 Morgan and Peace dollar details

While the U.S. Mint has established pricing for 2023 Morgan and Peace silver dollars, bureau officials have not announced mintage ceilings and where the Proof, Uncirculated and Reverse Proof coins will be produced.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. American Liberty silver medal sales set for Aug. 18: The Proof 2022-P American Liberty 1-ounce .999 fine silver medal will be offered beginning Aug. 18 with a household order limit of one.

4. Week's Most Read: Uncirculated Coin set coming soon: An upcoming product offering of the 20-coin 2022 Uncirculated Coin set with no order limit topped reader attention in the news of the week.

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3. Market Analysis: Rare Prooflike 1934-D Peace dollar: One of only four known Prooflike 1934-D Peace dollars has sold in a May Heritage auction, bringing a final bid of $11,400.

2. Mint official explains weight differences for Silver Proof set: Some concern has been raised over the actual amount of silver found in certain Mint products, leading an official to offer an explanation.

1. Details revealed for 2023 Morgan, Peace dollars: Pricing details for the 2023 Morgan and Peace dollars have been made public but the U.S. Mint has provided little additional information about the program.

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