Week's Most Read: 2023 Mint product schedule
- Published: Nov 11, 2022, 9 AM
Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.
Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.
5. Release dates for 2023 American Women quarter dollars set: The timeline has been made public for the second-year issues in the U.S. Mint's American Women quarter dollars program.
4. Major collection of Confederate bonds offered in upcoming sale: One of the most significant offerings of Confederate bonds is coming to auction during the Lyn Knight sale in November.
3. Oxford Economics investment advice touts more silver: A recent survey commissioned by the Silver Institute found that the best performing investment portfolios contain more silver than the average portfolio.
2. Seated Liberty dime rarity in Heritage January sale: The "King of Carson City Coins," the sole 1873-CC Seated Liberty, No Arrows dime, will make a rare auction appearance in January.
1. U.S. Mint releases schedule for over 80 2023 products: Collectors can make their plans for purchase of first-quarter 2023 U.S. Mint products, as the Mint's release schedule presents some exact dates.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Community Comments
-
Precious Metals Aug 24, 2026, 3 PM
Herbert Hoover next up in Presidential silver medal series
-
Paper Money Aug 18, 2026, 12 PM
The $250 question
-
US Coins Aug 6, 2026, 4 PM
Fractional gold experts confer
-
Precious Metals Jul 29, 2026, 2 PM
Silver Institute looks at gold:silver ratio