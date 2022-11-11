Week's Most Read: 2023 Mint product schedule

The Proof 2023-W American Eagle silver dollar goes on sale Feb. 28, with the Proof 2023-S American Eagle silver dollar offered by the U.S. Mint sometime in the fall of the year.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Release dates for 2023 American Women quarter dollars set: The timeline has been made public for the second-year issues in the U.S. Mint's American Women quarter dollars program.

4. Major collection of Confederate bonds offered in upcoming sale: One of the most significant offerings of Confederate bonds is coming to auction during the Lyn Knight sale in November.

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3. Oxford Economics investment advice touts more silver: A recent survey commissioned by the Silver Institute found that the best performing investment portfolios contain more silver than the average portfolio.

2. Seated Liberty dime rarity in Heritage January sale: The "King of Carson City Coins," the sole 1873-CC Seated Liberty, No Arrows dime, will make a rare auction appearance in January.

1. U.S. Mint releases schedule for over 80 2023 products: Collectors can make their plans for purchase of first-quarter 2023 U.S. Mint products, as the Mint's release schedule presents some exact dates.

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