Week's Most Read: 2023 coin production
- Published: Dec 30, 2022, 9 AM
Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.
Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.
5. Canada circulates colorful mourning $2 coin for queen: A distinctive black ring is the featured element of a circulating coin offered by the Royal Canadian Mint as a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
4. Fancy serial numbers among focuses in Goldbergs auction: Ira & Larry Goldberg Auctioneers' Jan. 27 and 28 sale offers 143 lots of fancy serial numbered notes and more than 250 high-quality error notes.
3. First King Charles III notes are unveiled by Bank of England: Polymer bank notes with the image of King Charles III on the front that will begin circulating in 2024 were revealed by the Bank of England.
2. Week's Most Read: Silver dollar production: Readers found high interest in the U.S. Mint's striking 2023-dated coinage, including the American Eagle silver dollar from the West Point Mint.
1. 2023 coinage in production at U.S. Mint facilities: In advance of the new year, the U.S. Mint is gearing up for anticipated needs, with the Denver and Philadelphia Mints striking circulating coinage dated 2023.
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