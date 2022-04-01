Week's Most Read: 2022 quarter dollars news

Circulation release dates for the final three American Women quarter dollars of 2022 are scheduled by the U.S. Mint. Wilma Mankiller (shown) will be next on June 6 with Nina Otero-Warren in August and Anna May Wong in October.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Monday Morning Brief for March 28, 2022: Too many gold medals?: A congressional gold medal is an esteemed honor that may be diluted by a recent abundance of legislation proposing such recognition.

4. American Eagle four-coin set leads Proof orders: Nearly 88 percent of the available four-piece Proof sets of 2022-W American Eagle gold coins were purchased on the first day of sales in mid-March.

3. Mint officials cancel 2022 Morgan and Peace dollar production: Mint officials cite a shortage of silver planchets as the cause for cancellation of 2022 Morgan and Peace dollars.

2. Limited Edition Proof Silver set scheduled for 50,000 units: The eight-coin 2022 Limited Edition Proof Silver sets will be offered in the fall carrying a price tag of $201 per set for buyers.

1. U.S. Mint details plans for American Women coins: Circulation release dates are set for the remaining three issues in the first year of the American Women quarter dollars program.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter