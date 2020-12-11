Week's Most Read: 2021 Mint products schedule draws readers
- Published: Dec 11, 2020, 9 AM
Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.
Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.
5. Royal Mint sends David Bowie coin on a balloon ride: Release of the Royal Mint's "Music Legends" collection David Bowie coin was marked by sending an example on a balloon flight.
4. Market Analysis: Nearly perfect Proof 1899 Barber quarter dollar: A Proof 69 Deep Cameo Barber quarter dollar was sold for $90,000 as part of the Bob R. Simpson Collection by Heritage Auctions.
3. Cancellations briefly bring privy-marked silver coins back on sale: Canceled orders of the privy-marked 2020-W American Eagle silver dollars were put back on sale by the U.S. Mint, but the available quantity was quickly sold.
2. Stack's Bowers offering newly found '1759' copper-plated zinc cent pattern: Pattern coins struck in 1982 with a nonsense date of 1759 and featuring Martha Washington will be included in an upcoming sale by Stack's Bowers.
1. Mint reveals product schedule release for early 2021:The schedule of product releases from January through March 2021 from the U.S. Mint starts with a Proof 2021-W American Eagle silver dollar.
