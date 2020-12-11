US Coins

Week's Most Read: 2021 Mint products schedule draws readers

  • By Larry Jewett , Coin World

  • Published: Dec 11, 2020, 9 AM
The 2021 Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site quarter dollar carries the final design in the 56-coin America the Beautiful Quarters Program.

Images courtesy of the United States Mint

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience. 

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Royal Mint sends David Bowie coin on a balloon ride: Release of the Royal Mint's "Music Legends" collection David Bowie coin was marked by sending an example on a balloon flight.

4. Market Analysis: Nearly perfect Proof 1899 Barber quarter dollar: A Proof 69 Deep Cameo Barber quarter dollar was sold for $90,000 as part of the Bob R. Simpson Collection by Heritage Auctions.

3. Cancellations briefly bring privy-marked silver coins back on sale: Canceled orders of the privy-marked 2020-W American Eagle silver dollars were put back on sale by the U.S. Mint, but the available quantity was quickly sold.

2. Stack's Bowers offering newly found '1759' copper-plated zinc cent pattern: Pattern coins struck in 1982 with a nonsense date of 1759 and featuring Martha Washington will be included in an upcoming sale by Stack's Bowers.

1. Mint reveals product schedule release for early 2021:The schedule of product releases from January through March 2021 from the U.S. Mint starts with a Proof 2021-W American Eagle silver dollar.

Connect with Coin World:  
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory  
Like us on Facebook  
Follow us on Twitter

Help us choose the Most Influential People in Numismatics. Make your selections

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

US Coins

Dec 4, 2020, 10 AM

Week's Most Read: Demand remains high for American Eagles

US Coins

Nov 27, 2020, 9 AM

Week's Most Read: Valuable 1969-S Doubled Die Obverse cent found

US Coins

Nov 20, 2020, 9 AM

Week's Most Read: Concerns over Mint products and practices

Community Comments

Headlines