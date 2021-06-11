The 2021 Peace dollar will not be offered by the U.S. Mint June 7 as originally planned.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Global officials seize numerous counterfeit notes in May: Thousands of counterfeit notes were found by authorities in the United States and Europe in the month of May in separate investigations.

4. Federal Reserve limits its customers' coin orders as Mint works to meet demand: Coin orders from depository institutions are increasing for quarter dollars and dimes, and the Fed is parceling out its supply.

3. Proof 2021-W American Eagle sales to start in July: The Proof 2021-W American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver dollar and the four Proof 2021-W American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 gold coins go on sale in July.

2. Heritage offers Dempsey Collection of Hobo nickels: Top examples of Hobo nickels from the Dempsey Collection are expected to bring high returns in a June 18 Heritage auction.

1. Mint officials postpone offerings of 2021 Morgan, Peace dollars: Following problems with the initial offerings on May 24, the Mint announces an indefinite delay in future 2021 Morgan and Peace dollar sales.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter