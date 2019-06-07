Week’s Most Read: 2021 Centennial commemorative silver dollars

Legislation has been introduced for 2021 silver dollars to mark the transition in 1921 from the Morgan to the Peace designs.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Neil Armstrong’s Apollo 11 gold medal sells for $2 million: The personal gold medal that Neil A. Armstrong carried during his 1969 journey to the moon sold for more than $2 million July 16.

4. Inside Coin World — Ending commemoratives in 1939: The weekly column previewing content exclusive to the print and digital editions included a peek at the August monthly’s cover feature.

3. Monday Morning Brief for July 22 — A winning idea: The legislation seeking 2021 Morgan and Peace dollars should attract of support from the collector community for several reasons.

2. Week’s Most Read — American Liberty coin and medal: Last week’s edition of this column addressed the reveal of the designs for the 2019 American Liberty gold coin and silver medal.

1. Legislation seeks Morgan dollar struck at Carson City Mint: Legislation has been introduced for 2021 silver dollars to mark the transition in 1921 from the Morgan to the Peace designs.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter