Week’s Most Read: 2020 America the Beautiful quarter dollars

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Taiwan seizes millions in bogus older-generation FRNs: Officials in Taiwan raided counterfeit operations and seized millions of dollars of $100 Federal Reserve notes of the kind issued from 2006 to 2013.

4. Inside Coin World — 1926 commemorative half dollars: Our recap of three columns exclusive to the Dec. 30 issue of Coin World, including the “Coin Values Spotlight” article about 1926 commemorative half dollars, drew reader interest.

3. Week’s Most Read — Top news had a common theme: Four of the five most-read articles last week had a common theme — the Mint’s sale of the Enhanced Reverse Proof 2019-S American Eagle silver dollar and its secondary market.

2. Missing 1795 gold half eagle resurfaces at coin shop: A 1795 Capped Bust, Small Eagle gold $5 half eagle that disappeared from a FedEx shipment in 2014 resurfaced Dec. 6, when it was offered for sale at a Memphis coin shop.

1. Mint releases images of struck 2020 quarter dollars: The U.S. Mint has released images of struck versions of the five 2020 America the Beautiful quarter dollars produced in Proof and Uncirculated Mint set finishes.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter