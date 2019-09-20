Week’s Most Read: 2019 Youth Coin and Currency set

The limited-edition 2019 Youth Coin and Currency set goes on sale at noon Eastern Time Oct. 31.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Inside Coin World — Two 1860 Indian Head cents: Our preview of three exclusive articles in the Oct. 14 issue included a look at the “Coin Values Spotlight” column, which focused on the two portraits used on 1860 Indian Head cents.

4. Monday Morning Brief for Sept. 30 — changes?: A congressional report issued earlier this year encourages Congress to think once again about how commemorative coin programs are selected and approved.

3. Ig Nobel Prize to study of world’s filthiest notes: A 2012 study indicates that Romanian bank notes were the filthiest of notes among test subjects. The study was awarded Harvard University’s Ig Noble Prize in September.

2. Week’s Most Read — Big change for an annual set: News that the 2019 Limited Edition Silver Proof set will be the first such set with all eight of its coins struck in .999 fine silver continues to draw a lot of reader attention.

1. 2019 Youth Coin and Currency set limited to 25,000: The 2019 Youth Coin and Currency set — a joint limited-edition numismatic product from the U.S. Mint and Bureau of Engraving and Printing — will be offered to the public on Oct. 31.

