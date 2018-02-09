Week’s Most Read: 2019 American Liberty gold coin and silver medal

Original images courtesy of the U.S. Mint.

The 2019-W American Liberty .9999 fine gold $100 coin will be struck in high relief.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. BEP issuing Apollo 11 set with $50 note, print: The 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing is being commemorated with the BEP’s highest denomination Premium Currency Product.

4. Two reverse styles for Proof 1956 half dollars: Our “Inside Coin World” column explores content exclusive to our print issues, including the “Coin Values Spotlight” column on Franklin half dollars.

3. 2021-CC Morgan dollar struck at old Carson City Mint: Collectors could be getting a 2021-CC Morgan dollar struck at the old Carson City Mint if legislation in the House is approved.

2. Proof 2019-S American Eagle silver dollar sales: Sales for the Proof 2019-S American Eagle silver dollar struck at the San Francisco Mint will start at noon ET Aug. 6 from the U.S. Mint.

1. Mint unveils 2019 American Liberty coin and medal: The 2019-W American Liberty, High Relief, gold $100 coin and companion 2019-P silver medal go on sale from the U.S. Mint starting Aug. 15.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter