Week's Most Read: 2000-D double-denomination mule

5. Two private mint officials, former fugitives, sentenced in Seattle court: Ross Hansen and Diane Erdmann were captured by authorities in Washington nearly two weeks after failing to appear in court.

4. Unique half dime to be a cornerstone of August auctions: Heritage Auctions will be presenting an 1870-S Seated Liberty half dime in upcoming sales at the firm's Dallas headquarters.

3. Differences found on 2017A $50 notes from Fort Worth: A keen-eyed collector noticed differences in the font sizes of face plate numbers on some 2017A $50 notes that were printed in Fort Worth.

2. U.S. Marine Corps 2.5-ounce medal sales will begin July 15: The fourth 2.5-ounce medal in the U.S. Mint's Armed Forces Silver Medal Series will honor the U.S. Marine Corps and become available July 15.

1. 2000-D dollar-quarter mule certified by PCGS: A double-denomination mule error from 2000 with the obverse of a Sacagawea dollar and reverse of a South Carolina State quarter has been authenticated.

