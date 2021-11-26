Week's Most Read: 1977-D silver half dollar found in roll
- Published: Nov 26, 2021, 9 AM
Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.
Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.
5. Early 2022 Mint product calendar revealed: The new year's first U.S. Mint issues become available in early January, among the many offerings scheduled in the first three months of 2022.
4. Early American treasures from a tin to be offered in London: A 1652 New England shilling likely collected at issue is one of a few early American coins found with hundreds of world coins stored in a family's treasure tin.
3. Morgan and Peace dollars will be back in 2022: With the success of the 2021 design change centennial for Morgan and Peace dollars, the U.S. Mint plans to offer more of the coins in 2022.
2. More 2021 Morgan and Peace dollars enter market: More online sales of recently acquired 2021 Morgan and Peace dollars are appearing, as prices adjust to supply and demand.
1. Collectors discover 1977-D half dollar on silver planchet: A Maine collector visiting Texas obtained several half dollar rolls to search, and discovered in one a 1977-D coin erroneously struck on a 40% silver planchet.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Community Comments
-
Precious Metals Aug 24, 2026, 3 PM
Herbert Hoover next up in Presidential silver medal series
-
Paper Money Aug 18, 2026, 12 PM
The $250 question
-
US Coins Aug 6, 2026, 4 PM
Fractional gold experts confer
-
Precious Metals Jul 29, 2026, 2 PM
Silver Institute looks at gold:silver ratio