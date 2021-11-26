Week's Most Read: 1977-D silver half dollar found in roll

This 1977-D Kennedy silver-copper clad half dollar was discovered in a 20-coin roll of half dollars in September from a central Texas bank.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Early 2022 Mint product calendar revealed: The new year's first U.S. Mint issues become available in early January, among the many offerings scheduled in the first three months of 2022.

4. Early American treasures from a tin to be offered in London: A 1652 New England shilling likely collected at issue is one of a few early American coins found with hundreds of world coins stored in a family's treasure tin.

3. Morgan and Peace dollars will be back in 2022: With the success of the 2021 design change centennial for Morgan and Peace dollars, the U.S. Mint plans to offer more of the coins in 2022.

2. More 2021 Morgan and Peace dollars enter market: More online sales of recently acquired 2021 Morgan and Peace dollars are appearing, as prices adjust to supply and demand.

1. Collectors discover 1977-D half dollar on silver planchet: A Maine collector visiting Texas obtained several half dollar rolls to search, and discovered in one a 1977-D coin erroneously struck on a 40% silver planchet.

