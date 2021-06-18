Week's Most Read: 1933 double eagle sold

The sole 1933 Saint-Gaudens gold $20 double eagle that can be privately owned sold for $18,872,250 at Sotheby’s on June 8.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. BEP under scrutiny for Tubman design delays: Questions are being asked about progress in transitioning the $20 Federal Reserve note portrait to Harriet Tubman, and why it takes so long.

4. Federal Reserve limits its customers' coin orders as Mint works to meet demand: Coin orders from depository institutions are increasing for quarter dollars and dimes, and the Fed is parceling out its supply.

3. Mint completes roster for 2022 quarter dollars: Three more individuals are named to be featured on the 2022 American Women quarter dollars, completing the roster of five for the year.

2. One-tenth-ounce coins offered in two-coin gold set: The American Eagle 2021 One-Tenth Ounce Gold Two-Coin Set Designer Edition offers a coin apiece with the Reverse of 1986 and Reverse of 2021.

1. 1933 double eagle tops $18.8 million for new record: The highly anticipated Sotheby's auction of the lone legal 1933 Saint-Gaudens gold $20 double eagle brought a record price of $18.87 million.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter