Week's Most Read: 1822 gold half eagle
- Published: Apr 9, 2021, 9 AM
Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.
Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.
5. CCAC recommends designs for four 2022 dollar coins: The choices of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee for the reverses of the 2022 American Innovation dollar coins differed from the CFA recommendations.
4. Week's Most Read: Upcoming Proof Buffalo sale: The past week's summary of popular stories continues to get attention from readers interested in the upcoming sale of the Proof 2021-W American Buffalo gold $50 coin.
3. Common 1975 dimes bringing ridiculous prices online: The 1975 Roosevelt dime is seeing outrageous prices in online sales as uninformed collectors pay big money for otherwise common coins.
2. Britannia gets new looks in 2021 series from Royal Mint: Different designs and the first-time availability of a kilo gold coin highlight the news surrounding the Royal Mint's latest Britannia set.
1. 1822 gold half eagle sells for $8.4 million in auction: The only privately held 1822 Draped Bust gold $5 half eagle was sold from the D. Brent Pogue collection for $8.4 million in a March sale.
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