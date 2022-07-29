Week's Most Read: 10-year-old's error coin finds

This 2022-P Wilma Mankiller error quarter dollar was found by YN Clark Davis in a batch of quarter dollars obtained from a Florida bank.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. U.S. Mint giving customers free gold coin with purchase: U.S. Mint officials are offering a free 2018 American Liberty tenth-ounce gold coin with the purchase of the 2017 1-ounce version.

4. Reverse Proof American Eagle palladium coin on sale Sept. 8: Release of the Reverse Proof 2022-W American Eagle palladium coin is restricted to a maximum of 7,500 coins.

3. Officials seize fake Canadian $2 coins produced in China: RCMP officers in Canada seized thousands of dollars' worth of counterfeit $2 coins and warned residents that the fakes were in circulation.

2. Biden signs bill for 2024 Tubman commemorative coins: President Joe Biden signed into law Aug. 3 a 2024 three-coin commemorative program recognizing abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

1. Ten-year-old finds cud error Mankiller quarters: Clark Davis made a discovery of a progressive retained cud on the George Washington obverse of 14 2022-P Wilma Mankiller quarter dollars.

