Week's Most Read: Rare dime on display in Tampa

The famed Proof 1975-S Roosevelt, No S dime that has been owned by an Ohio family for more than 45 years will be sold in late October.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Bigfoot discovered on new Niue $1 silver coin: A 2024 Niue Proof .999 fine silver $1 showing the legendary Bigfoot features color, and is now available for pre-order to collectors.

4. Delay expected for salvage effort of RMS Republic: Fundraising efforts continue in the hopes of beginning to retrieve treasure cargo from the sunken RMS Republic in 2025.

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3. Perth Mint continues luxury diamond coin series with turtle: Perth Mint's Jewelled Series adds a Proof 10-ounce gold $2,500 coin featuring a diamond-encrusted turtle in a mintage of eight coins.

2. Week's Most Read: Coin of the Year winner: In celebration of 200 years of Swiss shooting festivals, Swissmint has issued a Proof gold 50-franc coin marking the occasion.

1. Rare U.S. dime on display at Great American Coin & Collectibles Show: One of the two Proof 1975-S Roosevelt, No S dimes appears Sept. 11 to 14 at the GACC Show in Tampa, before GreatCollections' Oct. 27 auction.

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