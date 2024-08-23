Week's Most Read: New Orleans Mint error coins

Two 1883-O off center Morgan dollars have crossed the block recently. Heritage sold one on May 10 graded EF-40 that was struck 7% off-center for $2,520. GreatCollections is offering one in VF-25, struck 7% off-center with a starting bid of $3,830 that closes on Aug. 11.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Silver ingot from 1941 sinking sold by Stack's Bowers: A silver ingot from the SS "Gairsoppa" that was sunk after leaving India brought $33, 641.79 when sold by Stack's Bowers.

4. Commemorative sales for 2024 remain sluggish: The two commemorative coin programs for 2024 were introduced early in the year and purchases have slowed for both programs.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

3. Market Analysis: Old Spanish Trail half dollar: A beautifully preserved MS-68 example of the 1935 Old Spanish Trail commemorative half dollar was sold by Heritage for $8,400.

2. Kentucky dealers caught in ongoing tug of war: Challenges to a law enacted in Kentucky in August place business owners in a difficult position on whether to collect sales tax.

1. New Orleans Mint Morgan dollar off-center errors: Recent sales of Morgan dollars minted in New Orleans that were just a little off the mark in production show collector appreciation for the error.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Keep in touch on MyCollect - the social media platform for collectibles

Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.