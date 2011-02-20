Highlights of the week of March 7 to 13 include delivery of Depression scrip, OK for Hawaiian half dollar, implementation of the Hobby Protection Act and Homer Lee employing Fred Smillie.

Numismatic events this week include:

March 7

1825, Richard Rush takes office as Treasury secretary; 1874, city of Chattanooga, Tenn., purchases printed scrip from Calvert Lithographic Co., Detroit; 1888, Homer Lee Bank Note Co. employs engraver G.F.C. “Fred” Smillie; 1907, Lyman Low sells Hayes-Phelps-Zug large cent collection; 1933, American Bank Note Co. delivers emergency scrip to the New York Clearing House for bank holiday use.

March 8

1845, Robert J. Walker takes office as Treasury secretary; 1866, J.N.T. Levick proposes that the American Numismatic and Archaeological Society publish monthly journal; 1928, Congress authorizes Hawaii commemorative half dollar; 1966, first copper-nickel clad dimes, dated 1965, released to circulation; 1990, Mint Director Donna Pope presents Proof Eisenhower Centennial dollars to officers of USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.

March 9

1786, New York State Legislature receives petition signed “A Citizen” regarding the depreciation of paper money; 1861, Confederate President Jefferson Davis signs resolution continuing operation of former U.S. Mints; 1871, first printing of national gold bank notes for Kidder National Gold Bank of Boston; 1933, small-size Federal Reserve Bank notes authorized as emergency measure to alleviate currency shortage.

March 10

1849, Cincinnati Gazette reports members of Ohio Mining & Trading Co. departed for California gold fields; 1908, Ben G. Green solicits sales of silver examples of the medal to be struck to commemorate 50th meeting of Chicago Numismatic Society; 1959, Waterloo (Ontario) Coin Society holds first regular meeting; 1975, final Federal Trade Commission guidelines implementing Hobby Protection Act of 1973 take effect.

March 11

1786, London newspaper reports Constellatio Nova private coppers circulating in former colonies; 1879, Philadelphia Record publishes first public account of Confederate half dollar; 1936, American Numismatic Association legislative liaison Lyman Hoffecker testifies on commemorative coin program abuse before Senate Committee on Banking and Currency; 1988, Great Britain abandons £1 note.

March 12

1907, Augustus Saint-Gaudens suggests to President Theodore Roosevelt his bonneted Indian bust might be suitable for a new 1-cent coin; 1998, Stack’s sells the Joseph C. Mitchelson Collection of Confederate notes; 2001, North Carolina State Quarter U.S. Mint First Day Coin Cover first day of issue.

March 13

1776, New Hampshire legislature sets up committee “to confer upon the expediency of making copper coin”; 1867, Missouri appoints committee to count, record and destroy defence warrants and Union military bonds; 1882, G.A. Leavitt & Co. allegedly sells J.W. Scott’s original Confederate half dollar for $870; 1909, Trustees of Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York resolve to acquire only coins “valued as works of art or as an illustration of the history of the fine arts.”

Fred Reed has been a collector and writer for many years. If you have additions or comments, you can reach him at www.fredwritesright.com or P.O. Box 118162, Carrollton, TX 75011-8162 and include a self-addressed, stamped envelope.