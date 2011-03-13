Week of March 28 to April 3
- Published: Mar 13, 2011, 8 PM
Fred Reed has been a collector and writer for many years. If you have additions or comments, you can reach him at www.fredwritesright.com or P.O. Box 118162, Carrollton, TX 75011-8162 and include a self-addressed, stamped envelope.
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