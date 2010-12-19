Highlights of the week of Jan. 3 to 9 include French medals honoring U.S. baseball managers, arrest of a reputed Confederate note printer, and the OK of designs for American Eagle platinum bullion coins.

Events this week include:

Jan. 3

1825, Senate confirms Samuel Moore as Mint director; 1874, Congress authorizes Mint to strike coins for foreign nations; 1900, Series 1896 $5 Educational note silver certificate proof sheet approved by Bureau of Engraving and Printing director; 1911, retrospective exhibit of U.S. paper currency designer Walter Shirlaw’s work opens at Art Institute of Chicago, which he helped found.

Jan. 4

1790, First Presbyterian Church, Albany, N.Y., authorizes “church pennies”; 1822, Eagle Bank of New Haven, Conn., issues demand notes with engraved name of the payee J. Forbes; 1841, Committee of Investigation appointed by stockholders of the Bank of the United States issues report on bank’s condition; 1864, New York Times reports arrest of alleged Confederate note printer Winthrop E. Hilton; 1925, Chief Mint Engraver George Morgan dies.

Jan. 5

1757, Philadelphian John Richardson casts Edward Duffield’s Kittanning award medal, America’s first military award medal; 1863, Senate bill to tax bank notes of state-chartered banks, federally chartered banks in the District of Columbia and all unchartered banks, introduced and referred to committee; 1895, Will Low’s sketch Peace and War for 1896 $2 note rejected by Treasury official Claude M. Johnson; 1925, French Baseball Federation awards silver medals to U.S. Major League Baseball managers Charlie Comiskey and John McGraw.

Jan. 6

1814, Congress authorizes gold medal for Capt. Oliver Hazard Perry; 1882, Charles Barber and George Morgan complete dies for James A. Garfield Indian peace medal; 1960, introduction of modern Rex doubloon “throw” (medal) to observe Mardi Gras in New Orleans; 1997, Treasury Secretary Robert E. Rubin approves designs for American Eagle .9995 fine platinum bullion coins.

Jan. 7

1782, Congress directs Robert Morris to report at what values foreign coins should be received into the Treasury; 1793, Mint Director David Rittenhouse issues warrant to David Ott for $24.17 “for assaying coins at the Mint and expenses”; 1839, last coinage of 1838 Seated Liberty dimes at New Orleans Mint; 1900, Fred Smillie completes engraving of Ta-to’-ka-in’-yan-ka of the Oncpapa tribe for currency.

Jan. 8

1790, George Washington urges “uniformity in currency, weights and measures” at opening of Congress’ second session; 1930, Federal Reserve note circulation reported as $1.83 billion; 1965, Battle of New Orleans Sesquicentennial 5-cent stamp illustrates national medal for event; 1981, Stack’s sells Yale University Brasher doubloon to Floridian for $650,000.

Jan. 9

1790, Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton advocates assuming the states’ debts; 1804, Pittsburgh branch of Bank of Pennsylvania opens for business; 1891, Ed Frossard auction of Andrew C. Zabriskie gold collection begins; 1935, Treasury ceases printing $100,000 Series 1934 gold certificates for Federal Reserve interbank transactions; 1976, Nevada judge reverses himself, voids LaVere Redfield estate contract to sell silver dollar hoard.

