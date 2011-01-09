Highlights of the week of Jan. 24 to 30 include purchase of LaVere Redfield silver dollar hoard, the last Bowers & Ruddy auction being conducted, release of Roosevelt dimes and the opening of the Moffatt & Co. Assay Office.

Numismatic events this week include:

Jan. 24

1717, New Hampshire inaugurates policy of lending bills of public credit for 20 years at 5 percent; 1848, James Wilson Marshall and Peter L. Wimmer discover gold at Sutter’s lumber mill under construction on American River in California; 1862, New York Times reports $40 million in demand notes have been issued, with $500,000 additional issued daily; 2006, online customer deluge for new Bureau of Engraving and Printing products crashes computer system.

Jan. 25

1830, New York American reports medalist C.C. Wright has commenced series of medals honoring George Washington; 1913, Agnes Baldwin Brett’s tenure as curator of the American Numismatic Society ends; 1983, Bowers & Ruddy holds last numismatic auction; 2000, Fred Lake holds his 50th numismatic literature auction.

Jan. 26

1837, first ordinary meeting of Numismatic Society of London held; 1878, to relieve coin shortage in San Francisco, Carson City Mint sends six unused Trade dollar obverse dies to San Francisco Mint; 1894, San Francisco Mint exhibit opens at California Midwinter International Exposition; 1976, A-Mark Coin Co. purchases 411,000 coin LaVere Redfield silver dollar hoard for $7.3 million in cash.

Jan. 27

1817, Cincinnati Branch of Second Bank of the United States established; 1862, Confederate Congress establishes assay office at former New Orleans Mint; 1986, Wayne Miller silver dollar collection auction begins; 1996, Remy Bourne auctions the numismatic library of author and former Coin World staffer, Courtney L. Coffing.

Jan. 28

1794, Nova Scotia Gazette & Weekly Chronicle reports the French are breaking into graves and sending copper coffins to the mint for coinage; 1837, Briscoe v. Bank of Kentucky is argued before the Supreme Court, addressing the constitutionality of a state-owned and operated bank to issue notes to circulate as currency; 1851, state of California abolishes its assay office; 1871, Old Spanish Trail commemorative half dollar sculptor Edmund J. Senn is born.

Jan. 29

1793, Secretary of State Thomas Jefferson conveys Henry Voight’s commission as first chief coiner of U.S. Mint; 1824, William Kneass appointed Mint engraver; 1851, Moffatt & Co. announces opening of U.S. Assay Office at San Francisco; 1968, revised Treasury seal becomes official with Treasury Order No. 212, signed by Secretary Henry H. Fowler.

Jan. 30

1850, private coiner Scovill Manufacturing Co. incorporates to consolidate various activities; 1922, Peace dollars released to circulation; 1934, Gold Reserve Act (31 U.S. Code 440-445) passes title to Federal Reserve of all gold collected; 1946, release of first Roosevelt dimes to public on anniversary of Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s birth; 1986, Kagin’s auction of VanCleave large cent collection notable as first complete offering of large cents by Sheldon number (Penny Whimsy by William H. Sheldon).

My favorite is recalling collecting Peace dollars from circulation.

What’s yours?

Fred Reed has been a collector and writer for many years. If you have additions or comments, you can reach him at www.fredwritesright.com or P.O. Box 118162, Carrollton, TX 75011-8162 and include a self-addressed, stamped envelope.