Highlights of the week of Jan. 17 to 23 include sculptor Victor D. Brenner forwarding cent models, the delay in gold $20 double eagle coining, authorization for Civil War campaign badge, and Mint and Wal-Mart announcing pact to circulate Sacagawea dollars.

Events this week include:

Jan. 17

1863, Abraham Lincoln’s special message to Congress asks for quick implementation of national banking legislation; 1893, Presidential dollar subject Rutherford B. Hayes dies; 1914, American Numismatic Society exhibition of encased stamps — the largest ever — opens; 1967, Chris Mackel and Earl Rogers launch Civil War Token Society; 1981, Numismatic and Antiquarian Service Corporation of America sells the Grover C. Criswell Jr. Confederate Bond Collection by mail bid.

Jan. 18

1778, Hawaiian commemorative coin subject explorer James Cook discovers Sandwich Islands; 1796, Philadelphia Mint coins first dimes for circulation; 1837, counterfeit detector publisher Laban Heath born; 1850, Mint Director Robert M. Patterson reports to President Zachary Taylor that double eagles have not yet been coined in consequence of difficulties in execution of the dies; 1909, Lincoln cent designer Victor David Brenner sends models to Mint Director Frank Leach.

Jan. 19

1808, Treasury Secretary Albert Gallatin reports to Congress on the assay value in American cents of gold and silver coins of Great Britain, Spain, France and Portugal; 1984, Treasury sells proposed new Denver Mint Park Hill site to an Alaskan firm for $3.35 million; 2001, R.M. Smythe auctions Penn Central Corp. stock archive; 2006, Commission of Fine Arts recommends designs for 2007 State quarter dollars.

Jan. 20

1815, President James Madison vetoes a bill that would create a second Bank of the United States; 1890, New York Coin & Stamp auction of R. Coulton Davis Collection begins; 1971, American Revolution Bicentennial Commission endorses changes in all coin designs; 2000, U.S. Mint announces pact with Wal-Mart to circulate Sacagawea dollar at its 2,900 Wal-Mart and SAM’s Club stores.

Jan. 21

1835, Franklin Peale orders large assay balance scale from Joseph Saxton for U.S. Mint; 1907, Civil War campaign badge with a portrait of Abraham Lincoln on obverse authorized; 1931, Laura Gardin Fraser copyrights her designs for the Washington Bicentennial medal; 1953, George M. Humphrey takes office as Treasury secretary.

Jan. 22

1781, The Continental Board of Treasury urges that Congress recommend to the states to pass laws making the money issued in all the states a legal tender; 1864, Richmond Examiner reports greenbacks very generally in circulation in the South; 1964, President Lyndon Baines Johnson dedicates new Smithsonian Institution Museum of History and Technology, location of National Numismatic Collection.

Jan. 23

1915, sculptor Robert Aitken sends sketches for Panama-Pacific International Exposition gold $50 coins to acting Mint Director Robert W. Woolley; 1989, Coin World Guide to U.S. Coins, Prices & Value Trends by William T. Gibbs and Keith Zaner copyrighted; 2007, five-coin 2007 State Quarter Proof set goes on sale.

My favorite is studying the first legal tender notes. What’s yours?

Fred Reed has been a collector and writer for many years. If you have additions or comments, you can reach him at www.fredwritesright.com or P.O. Box 118162, Carrollton, TX 75011-8162 and include a self-addressed, stamped envelope.