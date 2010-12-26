US Coins

Week of Jan. 10 to 16

Highlights of the week of Jan. 10 to 16 include Theodore Roosevelt suggesting coin changes, founding of Florida United Numismatists, and striking of experimental Indian Head 5-cent coins.

Jan. 10

1866, Brooklyn Daily Eagle recommends tongue in cheek that the Treasury Department print round fractional notes to remind public of specie; 1913, Mint Director George E. Roberts reports that no Liberty Head 5-cent coin will be coined this year; 1935, Lee F. Hewitt’s The Numismatic Scrapbook Magazine makes its debut; 2005, Coin World publishes information on “extra leaf” Wisconsin quarter dollar variants setting off collecting frenzy.

Jan. 11

1776, Continental Congress makes Continental currency legal tender; 1797, House receives petition from Mint engraver Robert Scot asking for a pay raise to more adequately compensate the services he renders; 1862, Leslie’s Illustrated depicts a Confederate $10 Treasury note; 1898, Lyman Low auctions Benjamin Betts’ collection of medals and tokens.

Jan. 12

1792, Senate passes bill authored by Robert Morris to establish a federal Mint; 1864, issue of two-year U.S. Treasury coupon notes of 1863 began, according to U.S. Treasurer James Gilfillan; 1905, Theodore Roosevelt suggests to Augustus Saint-Gaudens coinage redesign; 1962, Robert Bashlow advertises his Confederate “2nd restrike” cents in Coin World.

Jan. 13

1861, Christopher S. German takes photograph of President-elect Abraham Lincoln, an image destined to be model for depicting Lincoln several months later on $10 demand notes; 1913, first experimental Indian Head 5-cent coins with normal flat top “3” struck at Philadelphia Mint; 1948, patent 2434553 issued to B. De W. Ensley for Coin Display Block.

Jan. 14

1743, Massachusetts orders alterations to currency printing plates, viz. the 4-shilling note altered to half a crown, etc.; 1793, George Washington approves act amending “Act establishing a Mint, and regulating the coins of the U.S.” with respect to copper coinage; 1867, Congress approves H.R. 221, authorizing medals to be distributed to honorably discharged Union soldiers; 1960, Florida United Numismatists incorporated.

Jan. 15

1861, John A. Dix takes office as Treasury secretary; 1867, U.S. Treasury approves supplying Laban Heath with impressions of U.S. fractional currency from genuine printing plates for use in his counterfeit detection guides; 1906, dealer J. Walter Scott joins American Numismatic Society; 1968, first Joel Malter Numismatic Fine Arts mail-bid sale; 2005, first Canadian Numismatic Association E-Bulletin sent out.

Jan. 16

1861, Assistant Treasury Secretary Philip Clayton leaves office; 1890, Chief Bureau of Engraving and Printing engraver Thomas F. Morris II born; 1970, U.S. Under Secretary of Treasury Paul Volcker announces new gold agreement with South Africa providing “no assured floor price” for gold; 1981, Frank Gasparro resigns as Chief U.S. Mint Engraver; 1990, Stack’s auction of James A. Stack Collection begins.

