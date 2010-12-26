Highlights of the week of Jan. 10 to 16 include Theodore Roosevelt suggesting coin changes, founding of Florida United Numismatists, and striking of experimental Indian Head 5-cent coins.

Jan. 10

1866, Brooklyn Daily Eagle recommends tongue in cheek that the Treasury Department print round fractional notes to remind public of specie; 1913, Mint Director George E. Roberts reports that no Liberty Head 5-cent coin will be coined this year; 1935, Lee F. Hewitt’s The Numismatic Scrapbook Magazine makes its debut; 2005, Coin World publishes information on “extra leaf” Wisconsin quarter dollar variants setting off collecting frenzy.

Jan. 11

1776, Continental Congress makes Continental currency legal tender; 1797, House receives petition from Mint engraver Robert Scot asking for a pay raise to more adequately compensate the services he renders; 1862, Leslie’s Illustrated depicts a Confederate $10 Treasury note; 1898, Lyman Low auctions Benjamin Betts’ collection of medals and tokens.

Jan. 12

1792, Senate passes bill authored by Robert Morris to establish a federal Mint; 1864, issue of two-year U.S. Treasury coupon notes of 1863 began, according to U.S. Treasurer James Gilfillan; 1905, Theodore Roosevelt suggests to Augustus Saint-Gaudens coinage redesign; 1962, Robert Bashlow advertises his Confederate “2nd restrike” cents in Coin World.

Jan. 13

1861, Christopher S. German takes photograph of President-elect Abraham Lincoln, an image destined to be model for depicting Lincoln several months later on $10 demand notes; 1913, first experimental Indian Head 5-cent coins with normal flat top “3” struck at Philadelphia Mint; 1948, patent 2434553 issued to B. De W. Ensley for Coin Display Block.

Jan. 14

1743, Massachusetts orders alterations to currency printing plates, viz. the 4-shilling note altered to half a crown, etc.; 1793, George Washington approves act amending “Act establishing a Mint, and regulating the coins of the U.S.” with respect to copper coinage; 1867, Congress approves H.R. 221, authorizing medals to be distributed to honorably discharged Union soldiers; 1960, Florida United Numismatists incorporated.

Jan. 15

1861, John A. Dix takes office as Treasury secretary; 1867, U.S. Treasury approves supplying Laban Heath with impressions of U.S. fractional currency from genuine printing plates for use in his counterfeit detection guides; 1906, dealer J. Walter Scott joins American Numismatic Society; 1968, first Joel Malter Numismatic Fine Arts mail-bid sale; 2005, first Canadian Numismatic Association E-Bulletin sent out.

Jan. 16

1861, Assistant Treasury Secretary Philip Clayton leaves office; 1890, Chief Bureau of Engraving and Printing engraver Thomas F. Morris II born; 1970, U.S. Under Secretary of Treasury Paul Volcker announces new gold agreement with South Africa providing “no assured floor price” for gold; 1981, Frank Gasparro resigns as Chief U.S. Mint Engraver; 1990, Stack’s auction of James A. Stack Collection begins.

Fred Reed has been a collector and writer for many years. If you have additions or comments, you can reach him at www.fredwritesright.com or P.O. Box 118162, Carrollton, TX 75011-8162 and include a self-addressed, stamped envelope.