Events of the week of Feb. 7 to 13 include Kellogg & Co. gold $20 coins circulating, Mint verifying authenticity of Dexter 1804 Draped Bust dollar and death of Mint Director Mary Brooks.

Feb. 7

1478, Sir Thomas More, credited with introducing idiom “penny for your thoughts” in 1522, born; 1866, former National Bank Note Co. employee Percival O. Lawrence admits to counterfeiting as witness in U.S. District Court trial of Nelson Stewart for counterfeiting; 1927, Palestine Currency Order is passed by British Parliament; 2005, Show Me the Money! catalog of motion picture prop currency is published.

Feb. 8

1801, Zenas Crane, John Willard and Henry Wiswall announce intention to construct paper mill in Dalton, Mass., which will become a principal bank note currency paper supplier; 1867, Congress authorizes secretary of the Treasury to receive into the Treasury the residuary legacy of James Smithson, amounting to $26,210.63; 1945, first Howard R. Newcomb Collection sale begins.

Feb. 9

1793, act passed in United States limiting legal tender period of foreign gold and silver coins, except Spanish milled dollars and parts thereof; 1795, congressional committee of inquiry reports on status of Philadelphia Mint operations; 1854, Kellogg and Co. pioneer gold $20 pieces enter circulation in San Francisco; 1866, Louisiana authorizes issue of post-war state Treasury notes; 1892, Comptroller of Currency John Jay Knox dies.

Feb. 10

1863, Sen. John Sherman addresses Congress on the necessity of a uniform national currency; 1887, Mint Superintendent A. Loudon Snowden declares Dexter 1804 Draped Bust dollar genuine; 1910, western gold collector Henry H. Clifford born; 1947, embassy of the Philippines in Washington, D.C., informs Laura Gardin Fraser that she has been selected to design the commemorative coins honoring Gen. Douglas MacArthur.

Feb. 11

1805, Sacagawea gives birth to baby boy, Jean Baptiste, depicted with her on small U.S. dollar coin; 1866, Dr. George H. Perrine presents bronze examples of American Numismatic & Archaeological Society’s Abraham Lincoln medal to President Andrew Johnson and George Bancroft on behalf of the Society; 1974, Superior auction of Ruby Collection Part 1 begins; 2002, former Mint Director Mary Brooks dies.

Feb. 12

1791, Peter Cooper, first presidential candidate of the Greenback Party in 1876, born; 1838, Dahlonega Branch Mint officially opens for business with acceptance of bullion and assaying operations; 1873, Congress adjusts standard weight of subsidiary silver coins; 1909, New York City mayor George B. McClellan Jr. distributes city’s official Lincoln birth centenary medal by Bela Lyon Pratt and struck by Whitehead & Hoag.

Feb. 13

1810, bank note engraver George Murray receives patent for “mode of engraving and printing to prevent counterfeits”; 1868, Charles Ira Bushnell declines offer of honorary membership in American Numismatic and Archaeological Society; 1896, Rep. Galusha A. Grow addresses Congress on the free coinage of silver; 1932, Ogden L. Mills becomes secretary of the Treasury.

