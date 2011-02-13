Week of Feb. 28 to March 6

Highlights of the week of Feb. 28 to March 1 include a high price for a rare cent, suspension of issuance of 1933 Indian Head gold eagles, choosing Bicentennial coin design finalists and United States’ establishing Philippine coinage.

Numismatic events this week include:

Feb. 28

1849, first boatload of gold prospectors from east arrives at San Francisco; 1859, Augustus B. Sage holds numismatic auction in New York City; 1878, Bland-Allison Act authorizes silver purchase and dollar coinage; 1906, New York Times headline reads: “8.10 Paid For A Cent — Eagle Penny of 1856 Brings Price at the G.C. Adams Sale”; 1916, Hermon A. MacNeil’s Standing Liberty quarter dollar designs approved by Treasury Department.

March 1

1781, Articles of Confederation give Congress right to fix coin values; 1849, Miner’s Bank of San Francisco issue $1, $3, $5 and $10 notes engraved and printed by Danforth and Hufty; 1862, deadline for reissuing Confederate 3.65 percent interest-bearing Treasury notes; 1933, last release of 1933 gold $10 coins at Philadelphia Mint’s cashier’s window; 1974, U.S. Bicentennial coin design competition finalists chosen.

March 2

1791, Thomas Jefferson notifies Count de Moustier that he will receive a gold medal and chain for service as minister plenipotentiary to the United States; 1852, The Gold-Hunters’ Manual published by Stephen C. Massett; 1867, Congress authorizes gold medal for Cyrus Field who laid first trans-Atlantic cable; 1886, encased stamp issuer Boston merchant Joseph L. Bates dies; 1903, Philippine Coinage Act fixes weight and fineness of Philippine coins.

March 3

1660, Governing Council of Maryland discusses authorizing Lord Cecil Calvert’s coinage as legal tender; 1805, Congress authorizes gold medal for Commodore Edward Preble; 1823, act fixes value of gold coins of Great Britain and Portugal, France, Spain, Brazil, Mexico and Columbia; 1843, Congress authorizes one-year interest-bearing notes of $50 and up.

March 4

1776, George Washington’s Continental Army besieges Boston, commemorated on famous “Washington Before Boston” medal; 1854, Minnesota territorial legislature prohibits unauthorized individuals from issuing notes intended to circulate as money; 1890, Canadian Parliament debates establishing mint in country; 1909, Congress authorizes gold medal honoring Wright brothers for heavier-than-air flight.

March 5

1787, New York Assembly reports “Birmingham Coppers” are “imported in casks, under the name of Hard Ware”; 1903, dealer Thomas Elder holds his first mail-bid sale; 1924, collector-dealer John J. Ford Jr. born; 1977, Numismatic Literary Guild Board establishes Gordon Z. Greene Memorial Award for contributions to numismatic writing.

March 6

1819, McCulloch v. Maryland upholds Congress’ power to charter Second Bank of the United States; 1865, Abraham Lincoln appoints Comptroller of Currency Hugh McCulloch to be secretary of the Treasury; 1941, sculptor and medalist Gutzon Borglum dies; 1942, New York Federal Reserve Bank publishes notice (Circular 2391) on lengthening life of paper currency in circulation as a wartime measure; 1990, French unveil Albertville Olympics Games commemorative coin designs.

