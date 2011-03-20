Highlights of the week of April 4 to 10 include formation of American Numismatic Society, promotion of Fred Smillie at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, the death of Grover Criswell and the birth of Raphael Thian.

April 4

1793, coinage of Flowing Hair, Wreath cents begins at Philadelphia Mint; 1794, George Washington signs Albion Cox’s commission as first assayer of the Mint; 1863, New York State Supreme Court opinion delivered at Rochester sustains the constitutionality of legal tender notes; 1863, ten penny nails circulate at five cents in Augusta, Ga.; 1864, American Numismatic & Archaeological Society-sponsored coinage display opens at New York’s Metropolitan Sanitary Fair; 1899, H.K. Solberg files for patent for his medal design of Martin Luther.

April 5

1830, Confederate Treasury and currency scholar Raphael P. Thian born; 1867, Brooklyn Daily Eagle reports both American and National Bank Note Companies will display at the Paris Exposition; 1966, Congress approves national medal for American Numismatic Association’s diamond jubilee 75th anniversary; 1983, Patent 4378876 issued to Bela Szabo and Dean Hirschfield for coin holder display assemblies.

April 6

1754, Henry Bilson Legge becomes British chancellor of the Exchequer; 1858, dozen men adopt Constitution for American Numismatic and Archeological Society, later the American Numismatic Society; 1890, correspondent of Brooklyn Daily Eagle excoriates "the freak with a broken neck and a cap on a pole who has so long afflicted our silver"; 2002, Chicago Coin Club holds 1,000th meeting.

April 7

1864, James Gallatin reports to New York State Committee on Banks on federal government funding of loans; 1874, William Harvey Strobridge offers collection of Daniel E. Groux at public sale; 1898, Baltimore dealer George W. Massamore dies; 1932, U.S. Senate debate on reconstruction measures discusses wooden money issued in Tenino, Wash.

April 8

1814, first bank notes delivered to Netherlands Bank; 1919, G.F.C. Smillie appointed to superintendent of Picture Engravers at BEP; 1954, Stack’s auction of George L. Davis Collection begins; 1987, American artist James Boggs charged with four counts of forgery and counterfeiting of Bank of England notes; 1999, Confederate, Southern states paper money authority Col. Grover C. Criswell Jr. dies of heart attack.

April 9

1796, Philadelphia Mint coins initial 1,800 Draped Bust quarter dollars; 1844, Adam Eckfeldt informs John A. McAllister Jr. that the 1792 half dismes were struck expressly for George Washington to the extent of $100; 1937, Medallic Art Co. presents Augustus Saint-Gaudens plaquette by John Flanagan to attendees at company’s "Sculptors Dinner"; 1946, Swiss entrepreneurs begin coining chocolate taken from World War II Army reserves.

April 10

1793, Mint Chief Coiner Henry Voigt delivers to Mint Treasurer 6,000 cents; 1816, Congress authorizes loan to fund its subscription to Second Bank of the United States shares; 1817, Harmony (Pa.) Institute circulates fractional scrip; 1883, John Haseltine sells Harold Newlin silver coin collection.

