Highlights of the week of April 11 to 17 include large donation of rebel notes to American Numismatic Society, request for star replacement paper money, introduction of Proof Olympic gold coin and postal cancellation of $2 Bicentennial notes.

April 11

1737, John Colman of Boston outlines his proposed Land Bank in letter to Massachusetts Gov. Jonathan Belcher to increase supply of money in circulation; 1863, newly formed Continental Bank Note Co. submits models and bids for national currency paper money printing contract; 1969, export ban on U.S. silver coins, which began May 18, 1967, lifted; 2003, Counterfeit Currency of the Confederate States of America by George Tremmel copyrighted.

April 12

1862, Sam Upham's first "Mementoes of the Rebellion" Confederate note facsimiles ad appears in Harper's Weekly; 1870, new Edwin Stanton 50-cent fractional notes issued to replace counterfeited Abraham Lincoln notes; 1908, David Lloyd George becomes British chancellor of the Exchequer; 1978, Coinage of Peru by Henry Grunthal copyrighted; 2000, Rep. Frank Lucas, R-Okla., introduces American Buffalo silver dollar legislation.

April 13

1772, Reformed German Church of New York holds lottery to raise 600 pounds New York Currency to discharge remaining church debts; 1864, Southern newspapers report Confederate issue of a million green Washington 20-cent postage stamps for use as small change; 1904, Congress authorizes Lewis and Clark Exposition commemorative dollars; 1976, on Thomas Jefferson's birthday, Bicentennial $2 notes postally cancelled by special arrangement with U.S. Postal Service.

April 14

1849, California private coiner and physician John S. Ormsby departs St. Joseph, Mo., for western gold fields; 1865, President Abraham Lincoln assassinated while carrying a Confederate $5 note in his billfold; 1891, New York Coin & Stamp auction of Francis W. Doughty Collection begins; 1910, Bureau of Engraving and Printing Director Joseph E. Ralph suggests to U.S. Treasurer Lee McClung that the bureau be authorized to prepare special character (star) notes distinguished from regularly numbered notes.

April 15

1793, Bank of England issues first £5 notes; 1870, last day U.S. silver coins may circulate in Canada at par; 1940, exonumia dealer-author H. Joseph Levine born; 1976, Proof 1976 Montreal Olympic 22-karat gold $100 coin is released at fixed price of $150 until June 15.

April 16

1684, Chancery of King Charles II issues writ requiring Sheriff to bring to court those responsible for illegally coining money in Massachusetts Colony; 1818, Treasury Secretary Charles J. Folger born; 1867, J.J. Mickley's store robbed of $2,000 in collector coins; 1917, Treasury Secretary William McAdoo requests quarter dollar design change from Congress; 1948, Dayton, Ohio, coin dealer Jim Kelly chairs Central States Numismatic Society convention.

April 17

1790, George Washington purchases four silver skewers from Ephraim Brasher for £8, 8 shillings, 6 pence in New York currency; 1862, Confederate Congress authorizes issue of $1 and $2 change bills; 1914, American Numismatic Society Director Bauman L. Belden announces donation of over 2,000 Confederate notes by Archer M. Huntington.

Fred Reed has been a collector and writer for many years. If you have additions or comments, you can reach him at www.fredwritesright.com or P.O. Box 118162, Carrollton, TX 75011-8162 and include a self-addressed, stamped envelope.