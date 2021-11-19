Week's Most Read: The next Morgan and Peace dollars

The U.S. Mint is addressing the possibility of striking a 2022 Peace dollar in high relief.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. 2013 matching pair star note search goes international: While millions of notes were mistakenly printed with serial numbers previously used in the series, only 11 matching pairs are known.

4. Market Analysis: 1937-D Three-Legged 'Buffalo nickel': With spectacular eye appeal, above average luster and golden accents, a 1937-D Indian Head, Three-Legged Bison 5-cent coin sold for nearly $100,000.

3. More 2021 Morgan and Peace dollars enter market: Online sales of recently acquired 2021 Morgan and Peace dollars are appearing with more regularity as prices adjust to supply and demand.

2. Early 2022 Mint product calendar revealed: Products offered by the U.S. Mint will become available in early January as multiple offerings are planned for the first three months of the new year.

1. Morgan and Peace dollars will be back in 2022:The success of the 2021 centennial design change Morgan and Peace dollars has led the U.S. Mint to plan to offer more of the coins in 2022.

