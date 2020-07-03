Week's Most Read: Mint to offer three more silver American Eagles

The Uncirculated 2020-W American Eagle silver dollar will be on sale in July, adding to the variants in the series available this year.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Week's Most Read: Currency change leads to confusion:The decision by Cambodian officials to remove small denomination U.S. bills from circulation and replace it with a blockchain platform brings confusion

4. BEP new process research and development ongoing, no specifics to share: The work continues as the Bureau of Engraving and Printing delves into new and better ways to produce U.S. currency.

3. Different American Eagle reverse designs favored by CCAC: The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee found favor with designs that were not on the list previously approved by the Commission of Fine Arts.

2. Mint, Fed team battle coin shortage brought on by COVID-19 pandemic: Production stoppages and a change in retail buying habits during the COVID-19 pandemic have led officials to assess coin supply.

1. Mint to offer three more silver American Eagles: A trio of new versions of the American Eagle silver dollar are expected for release in 2020 with the first one available in early July..

