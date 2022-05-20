Week's Most Read: Concerning coverage

The U.S. Mint says it has no current plans for the San Francisco Mint to strike additional Proof 2022-S American Women silver quarter dollars to assemble new five-coin Silver Proof quarters sets beyond what the bureau has already sold.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Investment demand rises for silver bars and coins during 2021:Total global demand for silver increased by its highest amount in more than five years with investment sales driving a huge increase.

4. Rare gold Eid Mar aureus offered in Numismatica Ars Classica sale: The gold Eid Mar aureus that was displayed at the British Museum in London for over 10 years will be offered at auction in May.

3. Georgetown Collection of error notes offered in Lyn Knight sale: An extensive collection of U.S. error notes offered rarities and affordable examples during a May sale by Lyn Knight Auctions.

2. Legislation seeks 2023 Lincoln Memorial coin for 2022 centennial: Proof and Uncirculated commemorative silver dollars for the Lincoln Memorial are sought, a year after the monument's centennial.

1. Monday Morning Brief for May 16, 2022: Too much or just right?: Choosing content for each issue of Coin World requires balance, and Mint activities and products is an area of great reader interest.

