Week's Most Read: More on Flowing Hair gold

The immediate sellout and news of the auction of privy-marked examples keep the Flowing Hair gold coin in the forefront of the news in numismatics.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Denmark releases 20-kroner coin for new king: A Passing of the Crown coin has been issued in Denmark to show the ascension of Frederik X that happened earlier this year.

4. Mystery box comes to GreatCollections auction: A collector who purchased a WitterBrick in the first issue found a gold rarity that was consigned to a GreatCollections sale.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

3. Market Analysis: LaVere Redfield's silver Morgan dollars: GreatCollections provided some examples during a recent sale of Morgan dollars that were found in the LaVere Redfield hoard.

2. Stack's Bowers to auction privy-marked Flowing Hair gold coins: Stack's Bowers announced the auction of privy-marked Flowing Hair gold coins on December 12.

1. Week's Most Read: Flowing Hair gold coin: Interest ran high in the buildup to the sale date of the Flowing Hair gold coin and it heightened in the days after.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Keep in touch on MyCollect - the social media platform for collectibles

Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.