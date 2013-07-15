Web voting begins for Kids’ Baseball Coin Design
- Published: Jul 15, 2013, 8 PM
The public has until 12 a.m. Eastern Time July 30 to vote for designs submitted in three age categories for the U.S. Mint’s Kids’ Baseball Coin Design Challenge.
The top vote-getters are to be announced at noon EDT Aug. 16.
The design challenge for youths ages 13 and under is a parallel contest to the Baseball Coin Design Competition for those age 14 and older. The older competition participants submitted proposed designs for the common concave obverse for the 2014 National Baseball Hall of Fame gold $5 half eagle, silver dollar and copper-nickel clad half dollar.
Votes can still be cast for the kid’s contest for each of the 225 designs submitted between noon EDT April 11 and 5 p.m. EDT June 28. Votes should be cast at http://kidsbatterup.challenge.gov/submissions.
Of the 225 designs submitted for the Kids’ Baseball Coin Design Challenge, seven were submitted in the 5 years and under age category; 177 in the 6 to 10 years of age category; and 41 in the 11 to 13 years of age bracket.
The design receiving the most public votes in each age category will be considered the overall grand prize winner for that age category.
Each grand prize winner will receive a Proof 2014 National Baseball Hall of Fame silver dollar.
Four runners-up in each of the three age categories will each receive a Proof 2014 National Baseball Hall of Fame copper-nickel clad half dollar.
The design submissions for the children’s contest were premised on the theme “What’s Great About Baseball.”
Submissions could be created in any medium — pencil, pen, markers, paint or design software.
From Aug. 1 to Aug. 9, the Mint will conduct an internal review of the designs in preparation for the announcement of the winners, according to Tom Jurkowsky, director of the Mint’s Office of Public Affairs.
That review will include checking that all documentation has been properly submitted according to the contest rules, including signed parental release forms, Jurkowsky said.
Grand prize winners and runners-up will be announced at noon EDT Aug. 16. ¦
Community Comments
