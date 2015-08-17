See all of Coin World's social posts from World's Fair of Money
- Published: Aug 17, 2015, 5 AM
Q. David Bowers of Stack's Bowers was interviewed at the World's Fair of Money by Coin World Editor-at-Large Steve Roach as part of the American Numismatic Association's Legend Series on Aug. 12, 2015.
After an exciting week at American Numismatic Association World's Fair of Money, Coin World has plenty of social media material, from an interview with a hobby legend, to a few notable auction calls, to a pro wrestler sighting.
Below are many highlights from the show, courtesy of our own @CoinWorld, @RoachDotSteve, and @WorldCoinGuy Twitter accounts.
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