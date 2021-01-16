Wayde Milas named Professional Numismatists Guild president

Wayde Milas, Rare Coin Company of America president, will be president also of the Professional Numismatists Guild for the 2022-2024 term.

The Professional Numismatists Guild selected Wayde Milas, president of Rare Coin Company of America of Willowbrook, Illinois, to serve as its president for the 2022 to 2024 term, according to a May 10 PNG announcement.

Milas points to replacing the PNG executive director, revitalization of coin shows, increasing the number younger dealers in the PNG, and securing permanent funding for the Anti-Counterfeiting Educational Foundation as major goals for his term as president.

Milas replaces Richard Weaver of Delaware Valley Rare Coins in the PNG role.

PNG executive director Robert Brueggeman will be retiring next year, and Milas says his first goal as PNG president is finding a replacement.

Milas has been a PNG member since 2005, and his father, Ed Milas, served as PNG president from 1983 to 1985.

In addition to finding a replacement for Brueggeman, Milas said that among his goals are “to revamp and revitalize the experience of in-person shows for dealers and collectors as well as the future of PNG Days and the dealer-to-dealer PNG Trading Rooms. Another goal is to increase the number of younger dealers in the PNG ranks and [investigate] how we can increase the cost/benefit ratio for them as well as all PNG members.”

Quoted in the press release, Milas articulated the importance of ACEF, of which all PNG board officers serve as pro bono officers: “We need to find permanent funding for ACEF and ACTF. The anti-counterfeiting work and PNG’s Code of Ethics binding arbitration to mediate any disputes involving our dealer-members are the two most important activities for PNG. ACEF’s partnership with law enforcement across the country has helped remove millions of dollars in counterfeits from the marketplace and resulted in shutting down dozens of fraudulent websites selling fakes.”

