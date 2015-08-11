Watch the ANA World's Fair of Money ribbon-cutting ceremony

The ribbon was cut to open the 2015 ANA World's Fair of Money on the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 11, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill.

Officials from the Ameircan Numismatic Association, U.S. Mint, and Chicago Coin Club helped officially open the 2015 ANA World's Fair of Money at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, and Coin World was there to catch the entire ribbon-cutting ceremony on video.

ANA President Walter Ostremecki led the ceremony.

