US Coins
Watch a $150,000 starting bid turn into a $400,000 final price
- Published: Aug 14, 2015, 12 PM
Coin World captured a few minutes of Stack's Bowers' Rarities Night auction at the 2015 American Numismatic Association World's Fair of Money.
One of the more exciting things to do at a coin convention is have a seat at a major auction and listen to bidders have it out for a rare coin.
In the video below, an 1807/6 Draped Bust cent that had a starting bid of $150,000 at the Stack's Bowers Rarities Night auction on Thursday, Aug. 13, more than doubles during an extended bidding war.
