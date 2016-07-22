The top post of the week on CoinWorld.com concerned the 15th identified example of the Washington quarter/Sacagawea dollar double-denomination mule error.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Groundbreaking military payment certificates collection surfaces, heads to auction: The Paymaster Collection of MPCs, as it has been dubbed, is being called a groundbreaking find. It is also an unusual one.

4. There's thousands of tons of gold out there, but who holds the most?: The statistics show that the United States holds 8,133.5 tons of gold, or 24.79 percent of the world total.

3. Nearly 30-ounce gold Henry Clay medal anchors Sept. 17 auction: With gold closing on the London market July 14 at $1,323.60 per ounce, the intrinsic value of the gold medal, its precious metal value alone, is nearly $40,000.

2. Ugly duckling coins may mark the low points of design, but they have their charm: From the soaring heights of Augustus Saint-Gaudens’ 1907 High Relief double eagle, to the lowly Anthony dollar, the more than two centuries of coins produced by the U.S. Mint have seen high points and low points.

1. 15th example of Washington quarter/Sacagawea dollar mule coin surfaces: And if you've been following the story of these errors over the years, you won't be surprised to hear who owns it.

Connect with Coin World: