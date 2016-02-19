Washington quarter topping $8,000 week's top story

This week's top story was an analysis of a 1968-D Washington quarter dollar graded MS-68 by PCGS that sold for $8,812.50 at Heritage’s Feb. 5 Long Beach Expo auction.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Eurozone ponders fate of €500 note, which some link to criminal activity: Citing the need to fight financial fraud and the funding of terrorism, the head of the European Union’s Anti-Fraud Office, Giovanni Kessler, said in a Jan. 25 Reuters report that the European Union should eliminate the €500 note.

4. 'Wide Rim' Anthony dollar sells for a little less than $3,000: The year 1979 was the first for the Anthony dollar and collectors recognize two distinct design variants for this year. A Wide Rim variant is by far the scarcer of the two.

3. NGC authenticates only second known JR-7 1796 Draped Bust dime: The new find, from a decades-old private collection, is graded and encapsulated by NGC as Very Good 8 and is valued between $20,000 and $40,000.

2. Do you clean your coins?: Preserving Collectibles: Columnist Susan L. Maltby wants to know whether, why, and how exactly you would treat a coin, token, or medal. Take her survey.

1. Why a 1968-D Washington quarter sold for $8,812.50: The issue itself is not rare, having a mintage of more than 100 million coins. Yet in top grades, it is a condition rarity and collectors putting together grading service registry sets covet coins like this.

Connect with Coin World: