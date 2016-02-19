US Coins

Washington quarter topping $8,000 week's top story

This week's top story was an analysis of a 1968-D Washington quarter dollar graded MS-68 by PCGS that sold for $8,812.50 at Heritage’s Feb. 5 Long Beach Expo auction.

Original images courtesy of Heritage Auctions

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Eurozone ponders fate of €500 note, which some link to criminal activity: Citing the need to fight financial fraud and the funding of terrorism, the head of the European Union’s Anti-Fraud Office, Giovanni Kessler, said in a Jan. 25 Reuters report that the European Union should eliminate the €500 note. 

4. 'Wide Rim' Anthony dollar sells for a little less than $3,000: The year 1979 was the first for the Anthony dollar and collectors recognize two distinct design variants for this year. A Wide Rim variant is by far the scarcer of the two.

3. NGC authenticates only second known JR-7 1796 Draped Bust dime: The new find, from a decades-old private collection, is graded and encapsulated by NGC as Very Good 8 and is valued between $20,000 and $40,000.

2. Do you clean your coins?: Preserving Collectibles: Columnist Susan L. Maltby wants to know whether, why, and how exactly you would treat a coin, token, or medal. Take her survey.

1. Why a 1968-D Washington quarter sold for $8,812.50: The issue itself is not rare, having a mintage of more than 100 million coins. Yet in top grades, it is a condition rarity and collectors putting together grading service registry sets covet coins like this.

