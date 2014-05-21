Washington pieces popular in 18th century
- Published: May 21, 2014, 9 AM
Washington pieces are medals, tokens and proposals for circulating coins dated from 1783 to 1795. Many were of English origin and were produced later than the dates indicate. All depict George Washington.
It’s a popular collecting area and more than a dozen distinct types are available in well-worn condition at around the $100 level.
Such is the case with this undated George Washington cent, popularly called the “Double Head” type since Washington’s profile portrait in military dress with a wreath crowning his head is depicted on both sides.
The “Double Head” type has traditionally been grouped with several Washington token types that bear the date 1783 and this date is noted on Newman’s original brown paper envelope that housed the coin. However, it was potentially produced decades later.
Heritage described the piece in the auction as “a plentiful and popular Washington piece.” This example, colored medium-to-dark brown with corrosion, rim bruises and a tinge of red patina, brought $117.50 at Heritage's May 17 auction of the Eric P. Newman collection.
Read more Coin World coverage of the May 16-17 Newman collection auction:
- 1792 Silver Center cent pattern sells for record $1.41 million during Heritage's NYC sale May 16
- Silver 1776 Continental Currency dollar brings $1.41 million in May 16 sale by Heritage Auctions
- New York Times profiles Eric P. Newman after multimillion-dollar auctions
- Heritage moves site for Newman IV Signature Auction May 16 and 17
- Early American coins focus of fourth Newman Collection sale
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform