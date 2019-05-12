2019-D and 2019-P quarters from the first day of production at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints are presented in a framed display by Ryder to Guam's governor, Lourdes Aflague Leon Guerrero.

All schoolchildren in attendance at the May 3 ceremony each received a free 2019-D quarter dollar distributed by Ryder.

The Bank of Guam established a makeshift bank branch to handle the coin exchange after the quarter launch ceremony

2019-D War in the Pacific National Historical Park quarters were poured into a World War II helmet as part of the May 3 official launch ceremony in Guam for the coin.

The public attending the May 3 launch of the War in the Pacific National Historical Park on Guam had the ability to obtain 2019-D examples of the new coins.

The 2019 War in the Pacific National Historical Park quarter dollar is the 48th of the scheduled 56 to be issued under the America the Beautiful Quarters Program.

Some 700 people, half of them schoolchildren, converged on the War in the Pacific National Historical Park in Guam for the ceremonial launch May 3 of the park’s representative quarter dollar.

The quarter dollar is not slated for release into general circulation through the Federal Reserve until June 3.

The quarter dollar’s reverse depicts American forces coming ashore at Asan Bay, strengthening the number of troops on the island in the fight for Guam and its eventual liberation.

The reverse was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Joel Iskowitz and sculpted by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Michael Gaudioso.

The park was congressionally established on Aug. 18, 1978, “to commemorate the bravery, courage, and sacrifice of those who participated in the Pacific Theater campaigns during World War II,” according to the Mint.

The May 3 quarter dollar launch was held at the War in the Pacific National Historical Park, Asan Beach Park, in Asan, Guam.

U.S. Mint Director David J. Ryder was joined on the dais by Guam’s governor, Lourdes Aflague “Lou” Leon Guerrero, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio and Park Superintendent Barbara Alberti.

Following the May 3 event, those in attendance were able to exchange cash for $10 rolls of Uncirculated 2019-D War in the Pacific National Historical Park quarter dollars.

The Bank of Guam, which sponsored the coin exchange, exchanged $16,000 face value in 40-coin $10 rolls for a total of 64,000 coins.

Each student in attendance received free from the U.S. Mint an Uncirculated circulation quality 2019-D War in the Pacific National Historical Park quarter dollar.

The night before the launch ceremony, 32 people, including Gov. Guerrero, met with U.S. Mint representatives to discuss numismatic initiatives and receive input. The forum was held at War in the Pacific National Historical Park, T. Stell Newman Visitor Center, Marine Corps Drive (outside the Navy base main gate), Sumay, Guam.

On June 3, the U.S. Mint will release bags and rolls of 2019 War in the Pacific National Historical Park quarter dollars in circulation quality struck at the Denver, San Francisco and Philadelphia Mints.

The Denver and Philadelphia Mint coins will be identical to those issued into circulation. None of the San Francisco Mint production is released into general circulation.

The numismatic options will be two-roll sets of coins from the Philadelphia and Denver Mints, three-roll sets containing coins from all three production facilities, single rolls from just the San Francisco Mint, and 100-coins bags from each of the three production outlets. On June 6, the U.S. Mint will release the Uncirculated 2019-P War in the Pacific National Historical Park 5-ounce silver quarter dollar.

On June 18, the Mint will offer a three-coin quarter set. The set contains an Uncirculated Mint set finish quarter dollar from the Philadelphia Mint, an Uncirculated Mint set finish quarter dollar from the Denver Mint, and a Proof quarter from the San Francisco Mint.

