The week's top post on CoinWorld.com profiled an impressive double-struck undated San Francisco Mint Walking Liberty half dollar that will highlight Heritage’s Summer FUN auctions.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. U.S. Mint still sitting on nearly 9,000 Winged Liberty Head gold dimes: Months after the coin went on sale the Mint has yet to announce plans for reselling the coins that were returned or part of canceled orders.

4. Rosie Rios is stepping down as U.S. treasurer: The resignation could lead to changes on U.S. Federal Reserve notes that would be notable for collectors of paper money.

3. It only took minutes for Proof 2016-W American Eagle platinum coin to reach 'unavailable' stage: Collector demand was so strong for the coin that the limited-edition product was placed in "Currently Unavailable" status within the first hour of sales.

2. Fast sellout for Proof 2016 American Eagle platinum coin prompts premiums: Within minutes of the sales cutoff for the $1,350 coin, eBay had multiple listings for the coins being offered for resale for between $1,750 and $2,000 per coin.

1. Double-struck Walking Liberty half dollar appears at FUN summer auction: Major errors on Walking Liberty half dollars like this are rare and Heritage has sold just two in recent memory.

Connect with Coin World: