The release of the mintage and order limits for the 2016-W Walking Liberty gold half dollar was the subject of the top post of the week on CoinWorld.com.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Why does a Montana State quarter dollar found in change not have the expected copper layer?: Here's a hint — not everything found in change was struck to be used in circulation.

4. The U.S. Mint might produce multiple American Liberty silver medals in 2017: Each piece would have a different finish and be struck at a different production facility.

3. Weinman’s masterpiece: 100 years of the Walking Liberty half dollar: The Walking Liberty half dollar, which features one of the most beloved obverse designs, served the nation during two world wars and the Great Depression.

2. Q. David Bowers: How to be an astute U.S. coin buyer in 2016: "Today, coin buyers can be divided into two categories: (1) informed and aware of the nuances of the marketplace and (2) uninformed and don’t care — the labels on holders are all they need."

1. Walking Liberty gold mintage, order limits released: The Mint has set the 2016-W Walking Liberty gold half dollar’s mintage and household ordering limits but the price isn’t determined yet.

