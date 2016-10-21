Week's Most Read: Gold Walking Liberty limits out
- Published: Oct 21, 2016, 4 AM
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.
Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. Why does a Montana State quarter dollar found in change not have the expected copper layer?: Here's a hint — not everything found in change was struck to be used in circulation.
4. The U.S. Mint might produce multiple American Liberty silver medals in 2017: Each piece would have a different finish and be struck at a different production facility.
3. Weinman’s masterpiece: 100 years of the Walking Liberty half dollar: The Walking Liberty half dollar, which features one of the most beloved obverse designs, served the nation during two world wars and the Great Depression.
2. Q. David Bowers: How to be an astute U.S. coin buyer in 2016: "Today, coin buyers can be divided into two categories: (1) informed and aware of the nuances of the marketplace and (2) uninformed and don’t care — the labels on holders are all they need."
1. Walking Liberty gold mintage, order limits released: The Mint has set the 2016-W Walking Liberty gold half dollar’s mintage and household ordering limits but the price isn’t determined yet.
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