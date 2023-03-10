Sales of 300,000 Proof 2023-W American Eagle silver dollars through single-coin and Congratulations set purchases were realized on March 2.

The United States Mint March 2 recorded combined sales exceeding 300,000 Proof 2023-W American Eagle silver dollars, counting together sales of the single Proof silver dollar and the limited-edition Congratulations set, which also includes the coin.

Ordering the single Proof 2023-W American Eagle silver dollar was available in advance of the launch through the U.S. Mint’s subscription option.

Of the total single-coin sales, 294,341 coins, 240,318 coin sales were orders placed by subscription through the morning of March 1.

The single Proof coins were offered for $80 each, with a household-order limit of 25 coins.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

The Congratulations set, limited to a release of 40,000 sets at $82 per set, was not offered by subscription. March 2 sales totaled 11,270 sets. The household order limit was three sets.

March 2 was the Mint’s inaugural implementation of its waiting room feature, used to regulate online sales traffic to prevent the website from being overloaded.

“We are pleased to report the Waitroom served its purpose of ensuring optimal website performance for our customers during the recent high-demand product release,” U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White reported to Coin World via email March 3. “Most customers experienced wait times of 10 minutes or less following the opening of sales at noon, and all customers were able to purchase the 2023 American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof Coin (W) and/or the 2023 Congratulations Set.”

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter