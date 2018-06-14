The 2018-P Voyageurs National Park quarter dollar three-coin set goes on sale June 19.

The newest America the Beautiful set goes on sale on June 19, offering collectors three versions of the design.

The United States Mint will open sales at noon Eastern Time that day for the 2018 America the Beautiful Quarters Three-Coin set — Voyageurs National Park.

This set includes one Uncirculated quarter dollar from the Philadelphia Mint, one Uncirculated quarter from the Denver Mint, and one Proof quarter dollar from the San Francisco Mint.

The reverse design featured on all three coins in the set depicts a common loon with a rock cliff in the background. Inscriptions are VOYAGEURS, MINNESOTA, 2018, and E PLURIBUS UNUM.

The obverse depicts the 1932 restored portrait of George Washington by John Flanagan. Inscriptions are UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, LIBERTY, IN GOD WE TRUST, and QUARTER DOLLAR.

A durable plastic card holds the three coins and displays an image of Voyageurs National Park and the Certificate of Authenticity.

The America the Beautiful Quarters Three-Coin set — Voyageurs National Park is priced at $9.95.

Visit here or call 1-800-872-6468 to place an order.

