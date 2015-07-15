Tweeting a visit to Smithsonian's National Numismatic Collection
- Published: Jul 15, 2015, 6 AM
Coin World Editor-at-Large Steve Roach is in Washington, D.C., Wednesday, where he made a visit to the Smithsonian's National Numismatic Collection and tweeted his experience.
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