Virginia dealer's inventory stolen

Police are seeking information about the theft of coins and paper money, valued at $300,000 to $500,000, from a Virginia dealer’s car in April while it was parked in his driveway.

According to Fairfax County Police, the Annandale, Va., dealer pulled into his driveway around 7:20 p.m. April 14 after returning home from a Charlottesville, Va., coin show.

The dealer and his wife went inside their residence for less than 10 minutes. While the couple were inside the residence, an unknown person or persons entered the dealer’s vehicle and removed several cases containing coins and a large amount of paper money representing the dealer’s entire inventory.

The items were inside three brown leather briefcases, two document holders and a leather backpack, all of which were hidden under a blanket in the rear hatch area of the car, according to the police report.

Detectives believe the victims were targeted at the show and the thief or thieves may have followed them home.

Some of the items taken include:

• Series 1929 $5, $10 and $20 Virginia national bank notes issued by the Peoples National Bank of Leesburg and the Second National Bank of Culpeper, and a large group of Virginia national bank notes representing banks in the towns of Fairfax, Warrenton, Hot Springs, Staunton, Harrisonburg, Waynesboro, Strasburg, Roanoke, Marshall and Charlottesville.

• Several individual boxes of U.S. silver dollars, early cents, half cents and an almost complete set of U.S. commemorative half dollars.

• An unknown amount of Confederate States of America $1, $2, $5, $10, $50 and $500 notes stored in a document book with plastic holders.

• Numerous small-size U.S. paper money items, including two Series 1934 $1,000 Federal Reserve notes, a Series 1934 $500 FRN and a Series 1928 $500 FRN.

• A 1932 Indian Head gold $10 eagle, several other unidentified gold coins and a 1909-S Lincoln, V.D.B. cent.

Anyone with information can contact Doug Davis of Numismatic Crimes Information Center at 817-723-7231 or by email at doug@numismaticcrimes.org.

Information can also be provided to the Fairfax County Crime Solvers at 866-411-8477 or by email via the police department website at www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org.

A $100 to $1,000 cash reward will be paid for information that leads to an arrest. Callers may remain anonymous. ¦