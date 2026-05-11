Veteran Dealer John Brush Selected as New PNG President

Veteran rare coin dealer John Brush, president and owner of DLRC in Virginia Beach, Virginia, has been selected as the new President of the Professional Numismatists Guild (www.PNGdealers.org) for the 2026-2028 term. Founded in 1955, the PNG is a nonprofit organization composed of more than 350 rare coin and paper money dealers in the United States and seven other countries.

“It’s truly an honor to be elected as the PNG President. As a young numismatist, I was always interested in the history of the profession as a whole, and membership in the PNG seemed like something that would never be obtainable,” said Brush, who joined the organization in 2005 and served as PNG Vice President for the past two years.

“I’m excited to be able to follow in the footsteps of a literal ‘Who’s Who’ within the coin profession,” he added.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to reunite with ‘JB.’ We worked together at DLRC for decades, and his advancement to President of PNG comes at a very exciting time for the organization. I am confident that our past experience together will be a huge plus for the organization going forward,” stated PNG Executive Director John Feigenbaum.

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“Under PNG Bylaws, member-dealers of the organization elect the board members at large, and then the elected board members select the officers from within their group,” explained Feigenbaum.

Brush points out that “the PNG has taken major strides in the last four years to not only make the organization relevant, but to widen its reach into a growing numismatic marketplace. I want to continue this welcome trend and see the organization grow in relevance and strength to continue its important mission to ensure integrity and confidence within the coin marketplace.”

He added, “I’m excited to once again work with John Feigenbaum and with the new board. With the addition of so many new, younger faces to the board this year, I see the PNG falling in line with the overall coin marketplace, with more youth entering the profession. It’s an exciting time for the PNG, and I’m honored to be its new President.”

Brush describes the overall numismatic market as entering “a new frontier” that we are learning more about each day.

“As someone who makes their livelihood in buying coins from other coin dealers to place with collectors, we’re finding high-quality coins much harder to find. This has been the case for at least five to six years since the pandemic as high-end collectors have been aggressively buying. Those coins are leaving the market and are being held by strong hands, so they are not for sale,” he explained.

“However, what we’re seeing now is that the mid-quality and lower-end coins are also wildly picking up steam. This is a result of the growth in the hobby overall, as we’re seeing new collectors in all price ranges and venues. This is also a result of the new online live-selling marketplaces,” he stated.

Brush says the growth of this segment of the market is bringing more coins to the general non-collecting public and opening the hobby to new collectors worldwide.

“I would argue that this is also bringing down the average age of collectors and dealers. These new additions in the hobby are rejuvenating the overall profession and we’re at an exciting stage of growth for the overall coin market. I’ve heard many say that this is the best coin market they’ve ever experienced, and I think it’s safe to say that it’s accurate for the current generation of coin dealers,” stated Brush.

In addition to his new role as PNG President, Brush is a Governor of the American Numismatic Association and a former Chairman of the National Coin & Bullion Association (formerly the Industry Council for Tangible Assets).

Other PNG officers and board members for the 2026-2028 term are Vice President Dustin Johnston, Treasurer Jeff Garrett, and Secretary Greg Allen. PNG Board of Directors members are Kenny Duncan, Jr., Brian Kendrella, Andrew Reiber, Past President James Sego, and Brian Timmons.

“If you’re interested in joining the Professional Numismatists Guild, are curious about its purpose, or have ideas as to how the PNG can help grow the overall profession, I look forward to hearing from you!” said PNG President Brush.