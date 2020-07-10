US Coins

Vermont quarter celebrating historic park to be offered Sept. 21

The 2020 Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park quarter dollar for Vermont goes on sale in bag and roll quantities from the United States Mint starting Sept. 21.

Coins from the Philadelphia, Denver and San Francisco Mints will be available for purchase. A version struck at the West Point Mint will be struck for circulation only and will not be available directly from the U.S. Mint.

The Mint narrative explains the significance of the reverse design: “This reverse (tails) design depicts a young girl completing the planting of a Norway spruce seedling near an established tree, continuing the life cycle of the forest. The child represents the conservationist, seeking to maintain a sustainable forest for future enjoyment and education.”

The Mint adds, “Nestled among the rolling hills and pastures of eastern-central Vermont, Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park is the only national park to tell the story of conservation history and the evolving nature of land stewardship in America. The boyhood home of George Perkins Marsh, and later the home of Frederick Billings, the property was given to the American people by its most recent owners, Laurance S. and Mary French Rockefeller. The park was established in 1992. ...”

The Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller Historical Park quarter is the fourth in 2020 and 54th overall in the America the Beautiful Quarters Program.

Order at www.usmint.gov.

Connect with Coin World:  
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory  
Like us on Facebook  
Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

US Coins

Jul 10, 2020, 11 AM

2020-W Salt River Bay quarter release delayed

US Coins

Dec 13, 2019, 7 AM

U.S. Mint releases images of struck 2020 quarter dollars

US Coins

Dec 6, 2018, 5 AM

‘Baby Head’ 1786 Vermont copper in Baltimore sale

Community Comments

Headlines