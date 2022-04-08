Vermont dollar sales by Mint start April 26

The U.S. Mint will offer circulation-quality examples of the 2022 American Innovation, Vermont dollars in bags and rolls at numismatic premiums above face value beginning April 26.

The coins are being struck at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints.

The coins are being offered in 25-coin paper-wrapped rolls of coins from either Mint for $34.50 per roll and 100-coin canvas bags from either facility for $117.50 per bag.

The prices for the 2022 products are the same as they were for the American Innovation dollar bags and rolls in 2021.

None of the dollar coins being produced are for circulation release.

The last dollar coins struck in circulation quality for commerce distribution was the 2011 James A. Garfield, Presidential dollar and 2011 Native American dollars.

On Dec. 13, 2011, then Treasury Secretary Timothy F. Geithner imposed a moratorium on the circulation release of dollar coins because the 1.4 billion dollar coins already stored in Federal Reserve vaults and those of the Fed’s contracted armored carriers were sufficient to handle dollar coin needs for at least the next 20 years.

The moratorium is still in effect more than a decade later.

The reverse of the 2022 American Innovation, Vermont dollar depicts features a young female snowboarder in the air performing a trick called a “melon grab,” set against a mountainous winter skyline inspired by the landscape of Vermont.